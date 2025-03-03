Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3rd MLG Conducts Joint, Combined Instream Offload during Freedom Banner 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    02.28.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducted an instream offload operation as part of Freedom Banner 25 at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28 through March 1, 2025. The instream offload, a training evolution alongside the U.S. Navy’s Beachmaster Unit 1, the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312), and the ROKMC Marine Logistics Group, refines and validates 3rd MLG’s ability to transport, offload and distribute vehicles and equipment from ship to shore without the use of a pier. This type of sealift capability allows the unit to maneuver equipment in austere environments without using established infrastructure, such as in locations following a natural disaster. Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force exercise where 3rd MLG offloads equipment and provides support to III Marine Expeditionary Force units training throughout South Korea, testing and validating 3rd MLG’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in complex environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan G. Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 02:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954203
    VIRIN: 250228-M-UY543-1100
    Filename: DOD_110842111
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Hometown: GUANICA, PR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLG Conducts Joint, Combined Instream Offload during Freedom Banner 25, by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ROK
    3rd MLG
    Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Freedom Banner
    Instream Offload

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download