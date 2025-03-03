3rd MLG Conducts Joint, Combined Instream Offload during Freedom Banner 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954203" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Marines with 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducted an instream offload operation as part of Freedom Banner 25 at Republic of Korea Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Feb. 28 through March 1, 2025. The instream offload, a training evolution alongside the U.S. Navy’s Beachmaster Unit 1, the USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312), and the ROKMC Marine Logistics Group, refines and validates 3rd MLG’s ability to transport, offload and distribute vehicles and equipment from ship to shore without the use of a pier. This type of sealift capability allows the unit to maneuver equipment in austere environments without using established infrastructure, such as in locations following a natural disaster. Freedom Banner 25 is a Maritime Prepositioning Force exercise where 3rd MLG offloads equipment and provides support to III Marine Expeditionary Force units training throughout South Korea, testing and validating 3rd MLG’s ability to conduct integrated logistics operations in complex environments. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan G. Wright)