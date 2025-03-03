Marine Corps Firebirds Conduct Fires Training at Camp Casey

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 conducts fires training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025. The training simulated a real helicopter fire, giving the Marines an opportunity to rehearse extinguishment techniques. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)
|02.26.2025
|03.04.2025 02:09
|B-Roll
|954201
|250226-A-KP870-7444
|DOD_110842106
|00:03:54
|DONGDUCHEON, KR
|1
|1
