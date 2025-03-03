Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Firebirds Conduct Fires Training at Camp Casey

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 172 conducts fires training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Feb. 26, 2025. The training simulated a real helicopter fire, giving the Marines an opportunity to rehearse extinguishment techniques. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jameson Harris)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Firebirds Conduct Fires Training at Camp Casey, by SSG Jameson Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    Camp Casey
    IMCOM
    Marines
    Fires Training
    IMCOM-P

