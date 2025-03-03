Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 25 | 31st MEU, JGSDF TACP Training

    IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct tactical air control party training as part of Iron Fist 25, at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.04.2025 01:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954200
    VIRIN: 250226-M-BN482-1001
    Filename: DOD_110842099
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP

    JTAC
    Fire Support
    JGSDF
    U.S.-Japan
    INDOPACIFIC
    Iron Fist 25

