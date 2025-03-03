Iron Fist 25 | 31st MEU, JGSDF TACP Training

U.S. Marines with 6th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit and soldiers with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, conduct tactical air control party training as part of Iron Fist 25, at Irisuna Island, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.04.2025 01:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954200
|VIRIN:
|250226-M-BN482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110842099
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|IRISUNA ISLAND, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
