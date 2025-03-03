Yokota Air Base Yokota Con B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yokota Air Base hosted the Yokota Con March 1, 2025 on Yokota Air Base. Yokota Con is the air bases way to bring comic cons to the base so members can meet famous icons, see live performances, and boost morale without having to go into Tokyo, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)