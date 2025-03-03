Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Air Base Yokota Con

    JAPAN

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base hosted the Yokota Con March 1, 2025 on Yokota Air Base. Yokota Con is the air bases way to bring comic cons to the base so members can meet famous icons, see live performances, and boost morale without having to go into Tokyo, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sergeant James Kennedy)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 23:06
    Location: JP

