3-25 AVN Soldiers shoot M249 machine guns from LMTVs at Pohakuloa Training Area

Soldiers with E Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25th CAB), 25th Infantry Division conduct a live fire gunnery with M249 squad automatic weapon light machine guns from light medium tactical vehicles at the Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the Big Island of Hawaii, February 28, 2025. The 25th CAB Soldiers trained in several weapons systems at PTA to become more efficient and lethal Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)