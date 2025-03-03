Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-25 AVN Soldiers shoot M249 machine guns from LMTVs at Pohakuloa Training Area

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers with E Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (25th CAB), 25th Infantry Division conduct a live fire gunnery with M249 squad automatic weapon light machine guns from light medium tactical vehicles at the Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the Big Island of Hawaii, February 28, 2025. The 25th CAB Soldiers trained in several weapons systems at PTA to become more efficient and lethal Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Charles Clark)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 21:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954186
    VIRIN: 250228-A-GS963-6259
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110841690
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US

    Pohakuloa Training Area
    M249 SAW Squad Automatic Weapon

