Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visited Yokohama North Drive, February 21, 2025. During his visit, mariners assigned to the168th Transportation Detachment gave a vessel brief, highlighting U.S. Army capabilities at sea.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954183
|VIRIN:
|250221-F-BT860-8307
|Filename:
|DOD_110841577
|Length:
|00:21:17
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SMA Weimer Visits Yokohama B-Roll, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS
