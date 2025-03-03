Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SMA Weimer Visits Yokohama B-Roll

    JAPAN

    02.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Weimer visited Yokohama North Drive, February 21, 2025. During his visit, mariners assigned to the168th Transportation Detachment gave a vessel brief, highlighting U.S. Army capabilities at sea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954183
    VIRIN: 250221-F-BT860-8307
    Filename: DOD_110841577
    Length: 00:21:17
    Location: JP

    Yokohama
    Sgt Maj of the army
    Yokohama North Dock
    SMA Weimer

