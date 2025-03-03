Service Members Online Responsibilities

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    A refresher for Service Members to understand their responsibilities, to always conduct themselves in a manner that will not impair military readiness, degrade the ability of commanders to efficiently execute their mission, or otherwise adversely impact good order and discipline. This is to include online personal social media accounts, which are to be clearly identifiable as personal accounts and must refrain from implying or appearing to imply DoD endorsement.

