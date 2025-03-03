A refresher for Service Members to understand their responsibilities, to always conduct themselves in a manner that will not impair military readiness, degrade the ability of commanders to efficiently execute their mission, or otherwise adversely impact good order and discipline. This is to include online personal social media accounts, which are to be clearly identifiable as personal accounts and must refrain from implying or appearing to imply DoD endorsement.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954181
|VIRIN:
|250228-N-XP917-6850
|Filename:
|DOD_110841560
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Online Responsibilities, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.