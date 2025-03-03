Military Monday with the Alaska Army National Guard B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Troop Command and the Recruiting Retention Battalion soared into Girdwood with a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter in support of Alyeska Resort’s Military Monday, March 3, 2025. Military Monday has been a decade-long tradition at Alyeska Resort, introducing thousands of service members and their families to the joy of winter in Alaska. The event also offers Alaskans a chance to engage with Army Guard Soldiers, learn about career paths, and gain insight into the Guard’s role in serving the state and nation. (Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)