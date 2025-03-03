Military Monday with the Alaska Army National Guard B-Roll

Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Troop Command and the Recruiting Retention Battalion soared into Girdwood with a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter in support of Alyeska Resort’s Military Monday, March 3, 2025. Military Monday has been a decade-long tradition at Alyeska Resort, introducing thousands of service members and their families to the joy of winter in Alaska. The event also offers Alaskans a chance to engage with Army Guard Soldiers, learn about career paths, and gain insight into the Guard’s role in serving the state and nation. (Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954179
|VIRIN:
|250311-Z-KX552-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110841557
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
