Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Monday with the Alaska Army National Guard B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Alaska Army National Guard’s 207th Aviation Troop Command and the Recruiting Retention Battalion soared into Girdwood with a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter in support of Alyeska Resort’s Military Monday, March 3, 2025. Military Monday has been a decade-long tradition at Alyeska Resort, introducing thousands of service members and their families to the joy of winter in Alaska. The event also offers Alaskans a chance to engage with Army Guard Soldiers, learn about career paths, and gain insight into the Guard’s role in serving the state and nation. (Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954179
    VIRIN: 250311-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_110841557
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Monday with the Alaska Army National Guard B-Roll, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    207th Aviation
    Recruiting and Retention
    Military Monday
    AKARNG
    Alyeska

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download