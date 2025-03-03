ACS financial manager provides comments during 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Breakfast

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort McCoy Garrison Army Community Service Financial Program Manager Janeen Folgers provides comments Feb. 26, 2025, during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The annual campaign’s purpose is to fully inform Soldiers about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for them to donate. The 2025 Campaign kicks off March 1 and goes through June 14. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)