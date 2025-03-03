Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS financial manager provides comments during 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Breakfast

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Garrison Army Community Service Financial Program Manager Janeen Folgers provides comments Feb. 26, 2025, during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The annual campaign’s purpose is to fully inform Soldiers about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for them to donate. The 2025 Campaign kicks off March 1 and goes through June 14. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 18:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    IMCOM
    Army Community Service
    Fort McCoy
    2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Breakfast

