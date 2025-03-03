Fort McCoy Garrison commander speaks during 2025 Army Emergency Relief Campaign Breakfast, Part 2

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides opening comments Feb. 26, 2025, during the 2025 Army Emergency Relief (AER) Campaign Breakfast at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. For more than 80 years, AER has been the conduit through which Soldiers provide financial support to their fellow Soldiers. The annual campaign’s purpose is to fully inform Soldiers about the types of financial assistance available from AER and provide the opportunity for them to donate. The 2025 Campaign kicks off March 1 and goes through June 14. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
