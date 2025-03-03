Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds: Fuji Speedway

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    02.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Nestled amongst the foothills of Japan's tallest mountain, this world famous race track opened in December 1965. The course features one of the longest straights in motorsports at 1.475 km and was originally designed as a NASCAR-style oval. The mountainous terrain made planning and construction difficult, so the oval was scrapped in favor of a road course design.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 18:15
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sights and Sounds: Fuji Speedway, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

