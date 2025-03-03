Sights and Sounds: Fuji Speedway

Nestled amongst the foothills of Japan's tallest mountain, this world famous race track opened in December 1965. The course features one of the longest straights in motorsports at 1.475 km and was originally designed as a NASCAR-style oval. The mountainous terrain made planning and construction difficult, so the oval was scrapped in favor of a road course design.
|02.25.2025
|03.03.2025 18:15
|Series
|954173
|250225-F-RI665-1001
|DOD_110841431
|00:00:29
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|0
|0
