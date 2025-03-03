Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indo Pacific Motorized Forum 2025

    BANGKOK, THAILAND

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    I Corps

    From Feb. 26-27, America’s First Corps, the Royal Thai Army’s First Area Command, and many other allied and partnered nations came together in Bangkok, Thailand for the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 to enhance multinational motorized capabilities, security cooperation, and
    interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. This is the third year the forum has taken place and the first time the Royal Thai Army hosted the event. Since 2023, it has become a key platform for force modernization, operational integration, and strategic discussions. (U.S. Army video by SSG Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 19:56
    Location: BANGKOK, TH

    Royal Thai Army
    Indo Pacific Motorized Forum
    IPMF

