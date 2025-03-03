From Feb. 26-27, America’s First Corps, the Royal Thai Army’s First Area Command, and many other allied and partnered nations came together in Bangkok, Thailand for the Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 25 to enhance multinational motorized capabilities, security cooperation, and
interoperability across the Indo-Pacific. This is the third year the forum has taken place and the first time the Royal Thai Army hosted the event. Since 2023, it has become a key platform for force modernization, operational integration, and strategic discussions. (U.S. Army video by SSG Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 19:56
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|954170
|VIRIN:
|250226-A-IX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110841419
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|BANGKOK, TH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific Motorized Forum 2025, by SSG Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
