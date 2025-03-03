Heritage Flight 2025 B-roll package

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954169" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A b-roll package of the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1-2, 2025. The HFTC gave single-ship demonstration team pilots the opportunity to train with the civilian pilots with whom they would be flying in formation during Heritage Flight performances at airshows around the country and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)