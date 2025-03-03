Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight 2025 B-roll package

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    A b-roll package of the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1-2, 2025. The HFTC gave single-ship demonstration team pilots the opportunity to train with the civilian pilots with whom they would be flying in formation during Heritage Flight performances at airshows around the country and abroad. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devlin Bishop)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 18:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954169
    VIRIN: 250303-F-NC910-1001
    Filename: DOD_110841418
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight 2025 B-roll package, by SrA Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airpower
    aircraft
    training
    Heritage Flight
    HFTC

