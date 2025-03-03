Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchored in Valor: HM1 Morgan

    OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Video by Matthew Williams 

    Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor

    'Anchored In Valor' is a weekly staff and Sailor spotlight meant to celebrate the valor and success of our team here at NMRTC and NHC Oak Harbor. In this episode, we highlight our Sailor of the Year for 2024: HM1 Morgan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchored in Valor: HM1 Morgan, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

