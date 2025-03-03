'Anchored In Valor' is a weekly staff and Sailor spotlight meant to celebrate the valor and success of our team here at NMRTC and NHC Oak Harbor. In this episode, we highlight our Sailor of the Year for 2024: HM1 Morgan.
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 16:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954164
|VIRIN:
|250303-D-XP364-6586
|Filename:
|DOD_110841388
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OAK HARBOR, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Anchored in Valor: HM1 Morgan, by Matthew Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.