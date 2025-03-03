NAVAL WEAPON STATION EARLE, N.J. (Feb. 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) take part in the ship’s ammunition onload while moored at Naval Weapon Station Earle. NWSE provides ordnance for all Atlantic Fleet carrier and Expeditionary strike groups and supports strategic Department of Defense ordnance requirements. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 15:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954145
|VIRIN:
|250226-N-MY760-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110840952
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|EARLE, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Iwo Jima Sailors Onload Ammo at NWSE, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.