    Iwo Jima Sailors Onload Ammo at NWSE

    EARLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Miller 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    NAVAL WEAPON STATION EARLE, N.J. (Feb. 25, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) take part in the ship’s ammunition onload while moored at Naval Weapon Station Earle. NWSE provides ordnance for all Atlantic Fleet carrier and Expeditionary strike groups and supports strategic Department of Defense ordnance requirements. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression, project power through presence abroad, and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph T. Miller)

    This work, Iwo Jima Sailors Onload Ammo at NWSE, by PO2 Joseph Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

