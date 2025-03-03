3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Commander’s Course 2025

The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted Commander’s Course 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Naval Base San Diego, California, Feb. 24-26, 2025. The Commander's Course brought together leadership from across 3rd MAW to explore key topics ranging from science and technology, safety and unit culture, fostering readiness for future challenges, and enhancing understanding of the MAW's critical role in supporting I Marine Expeditionary Force objectives and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)((This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Wizard composed by Nico Maximilian)
