    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Commander’s Course 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing hosted Commander’s Course 2025 at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and Naval Base San Diego, California, Feb. 24-26, 2025. The Commander's Course brought together leadership from across 3rd MAW to explore key topics ranging from science and technology, safety and unit culture, fostering readiness for future challenges, and enhancing understanding of the MAW's critical role in supporting I Marine Expeditionary Force objectives and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Emeline Swyers)((This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Wizard composed by Nico Maximilian)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 14:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954144
    VIRIN: 250225-M-KG021-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110840855
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USMC
    3rd MAW
    USN
    aviation
    SMMC
    Commanders Course

