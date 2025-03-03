JB MDL- 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Demolition Weekend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion spent a weekend training at Fort Dix range 1 to sustain and improve their demolition skills. During the course of the weekend, they trained with confidence charges, Bangalores, improvised Bangalores, timber cutting charges as well as breaching doors with silhouette and water impulse charges, finally disabling and destroying an armored vehicle. (Video provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)