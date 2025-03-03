The 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion spent a weekend training at Fort Dix range 1 to sustain and improve their demolition skills. During the course of the weekend, they trained with confidence charges, Bangalores, improvised Bangalores, timber cutting charges as well as breaching doors with silhouette and water impulse charges, finally disabling and destroying an armored vehicle. (Video provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 14:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954143
|VIRIN:
|250302-A-SD662-7914
|Filename:
|DOD_110840817
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JB MDL- 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Demolition Weekend, by Steven Roussel
