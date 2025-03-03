Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL- 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB) Demolition Weekend

    JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Steven Roussel 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The 104 Brigade Engineer Battalion spent a weekend training at Fort Dix range 1 to sustain and improve their demolition skills. During the course of the weekend, they trained with confidence charges, Bangalores, improvised Bangalores, timber cutting charges as well as breaching doors with silhouette and water impulse charges, finally disabling and destroying an armored vehicle. (Video provided by the USASA Fort Dix Training Division / Steven Roussel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954143
    VIRIN: 250302-A-SD662-7914
    Filename: DOD_110840817
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: JB MDL, NEW JERSEY, US

    Demolition
    Fort Dix
    JB MDL
    104 Eng BN

