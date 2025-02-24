Wyoming Army National Guard 84th Civil Support Team engages in cold weather training during a Joint Civil Support Team search and rescue and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training near Jackson, Wyoming, on Jan. 25, 2025. The 84 CST’s mission is to support civil authorities at the direction of the governor at domestic CBRN incident sites. In collaboration with the Teton County Search and Rescue Team, the 84 CST engages in search and rescue operations to enhance mission capabilities and to strengthen relationships with civilian state assets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.03.2025 11:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|954107
|VIRIN:
|250125-A-UV688-7675
|Filename:
|DOD_110840174
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JACKSON, WYOMING, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wyoming National Guard conducts joint training with local partners in Teton Mountains (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
