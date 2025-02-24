Wyoming National Guard conducts joint training with local partners in Teton Mountains (Reel)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wyoming Army National Guard 84th Civil Support Team engages in cold weather training during a Joint Civil Support Team search and rescue and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training near Jackson, Wyoming, on Jan. 25, 2025. The 84 CST’s mission is to support civil authorities at the direction of the governor at domestic CBRN incident sites. In collaboration with the Teton County Search and Rescue Team, the 84 CST engages in search and rescue operations to enhance mission capabilities and to strengthen relationships with civilian state assets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)