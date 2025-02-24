Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyoming National Guard conducts joint training with local partners in Teton Mountains (Reel)

    JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Wyoming Army National Guard 84th Civil Support Team engages in cold weather training during a Joint Civil Support Team search and rescue and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear training near Jackson, Wyoming, on Jan. 25, 2025. The 84 CST’s mission is to support civil authorities at the direction of the governor at domestic CBRN incident sites. In collaboration with the Teton County Search and Rescue Team, the 84 CST engages in search and rescue operations to enhance mission capabilities and to strengthen relationships with civilian state assets. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 11:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954107
    VIRIN: 250125-A-UV688-7675
    Filename: DOD_110840174
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: JACKSON, WYOMING, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming National Guard conducts joint training with local partners in Teton Mountains (Reel), by SSG Cesar Rivas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NG
    WYNG
    WyomingNationalGuard
    CowboyGuard
    84thCivilSupportTeam

