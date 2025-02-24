MLRS Battalion establishes command and control in Norway during exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade set up a tent within the perimeter of the tactical operations center during Joint Viking 25 Setermoen, Norway, March 3, 2025. A tactical operations center enables Soldiers to effectively coordinate actions for fire missions in an operational environment. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. The focus was on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

0:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00: Opening slate

00:00:05:00 - 00:00:09:19: A tent trembles in snowy conditions.

00:00:09:20 - 00:00:18:19: Soldiers secure the tent.

00:00:18:20 - 00:00:26:06: A Soldier secures an antenna on a Standard Integrated Command Post System.

00:00:26:07 - 00:00:29:23: A shot of a snowy, windy environment.

00:00:29:24 - 00:00:37:25: Wide shot of the tactical command post.

00:00:37:26 - 00:00:44:05: A shot of the post flag flying in the wind amidst snowy conditions.

00:00:44:06 - 00:00:49:26: An LMTV (Light Medium Tactical Vehicle) backs up.

00:00:49:27 - 00:00:56:27: Soldiers work together to push a trailer.

00:00:56:28 - 00:01:04:20: A Soldier sets up a tent.

00:01:04:21 - 00:01:12:18: A Soldier secures a tent rope.

00:01:12:18 - 00:01:18:07: Soldiers unload equipment from the LMTV.

00:01:18:08 - 00:01:30:01: A Soldier unloads a duffle bag and rucksack from the LMTV.

00:01:30:02 - 00:01:35:14: Soldiers continue setting up the tent.

00:01:35:15 - 00:01:42:18: Soldiers drag the tent cover.

END