    March 2025 Golden Sword

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    March is here! Tune in to this month's #GoldenSword as the #MICC command team shares how we remain mission-focused and committed to delivering #ContractingforSoldiers.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 09:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954092
    VIRIN: 250210-O-HP256-8845
    Filename: DOD_110840002
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Contracting
    Army
    MICC
    Golden Sword

