    Princeton students thank Secretary Hegseth during Pentagon tour

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Students from Princeton University's Center for International Studies thank Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth during a community engagement tour at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 28, 2025. (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John Wright)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 08:52
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Princeton students thank Secretary Hegseth during Pentagon tour, by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    tour
    DOD
    Pentagon
    Princeton
    SECDEF
    community engagement

