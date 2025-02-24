Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MLRS battalion establishes command and control in Norway during exercise

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade establish a tactical operations center during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 3, 2025. A tactical operations center enables Soldiers to effectively coordinate actions for MLRS fire missions in an operational environment. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond rapidly to crises in challenging terrain. The exercise included U.S. Soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain. The focus was on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Shot List:
    0:00-0:05 Slate
    0:05-0:19 Soldiers push a generator trailer up a hill
    0:19-0:23 A Range flag blows in the strong arctic winds
    0:23-0:30 A Soldier secures a tent
    0:30-0:38 Soldiers carry electrical equipment
    0:38-0:45 Soldiers rotate a tent in preparation for set up
    0:45-0:52 A Soldier walks around a tent
    0:52-1:00 Soldiers set up a tent
    1:00-1:06 Soldiers set up a tent
    1:06-1:11 Soldiers set up a tent
    1:11-1:20 Soldiers set up a tent
    1:20-1:29 Soldiers set up a tent
    1:29-1:39 Wide shot of the tactical operations center setup in the arctic environment
    END

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 08:38
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

