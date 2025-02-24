M1 Abrams Tanks Conduct Live Fire in Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conduct live fire training on the M1 Abrams Tank during table III qualifications at Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, February 27, 2025. Training with the Abrams Main Battle Tanks provides U.S. troops the opportunity to continue to sharpen their skills and their capability to operate in a high-intensity environment to ensure lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)