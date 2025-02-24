Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    M1 Abrams Tanks Conduct Live Fire in Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.27.2025

    Video by Spc. Jennifer Posy 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade, 1st Armored Division, conduct live fire training on the M1 Abrams Tank during table III qualifications at Mielno Tank Range, Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, February 27, 2025. Training with the Abrams Main Battle Tanks provides U.S. troops the opportunity to continue to sharpen their skills and their capability to operate in a high-intensity environment to ensure lethality and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jennifer Posy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954077
    VIRIN: 250227-A-PP133-1598
    Filename: DOD_110839828
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 8
    High-Res. Downloads: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M1 Abrams Tanks Conduct Live Fire in Poland, by SPC Jennifer Posy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stronger Together
    VCORPS
    ItWillBeDone

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download