    Storytimes & Crafts at Ramstein Library Spot (720p)

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.03.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second highlight video showcasing Storytimes & Craft at Ramstein Library brings military families together in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. This weekly event strengthened connections between service members and families, supporting a sense of community. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Cherise Vaught

    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 04:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    #Spot #Ramsteinairbase #kmc #arts&crafts

