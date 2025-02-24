AFN Aviano Airman Feature: Aaron Reams

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Reams, 31st Force Support Squadron force management section chief, shares the importance of strengthening relationships with members of the surrounding community at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. Reams spends his free time playing basketball for Sacile Humus, a semiprofessional basketball team in Italy. Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing strive to build strong relationships with the surrounding community, fostering an environment of partnership and support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been modified using blur effect for security purposes.)