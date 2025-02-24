Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Airman Feature: Aaron Reams

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Reams, 31st Force Support Squadron force management section chief, shares the importance of strengthening relationships with members of the surrounding community at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. Reams spends his free time playing basketball for Sacile Humus, a semiprofessional basketball team in Italy. Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing strive to build strong relationships with the surrounding community, fostering an environment of partnership and support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been modified using blur effect for security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.03.2025 03:37
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Basketball
    Italy
    MPF
    Partnership
    Sacile Humus

