AFN Aviano Airman Feature: Aaron Reams

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Aaron Reams, 31st Force Support Squadron force management section chief, shares the importance of strengthening relationships with members of the surrounding community at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. Reams spends his free time playing basketball for Sacile Humus, a semiprofessional basketball team in Italy. Airmen assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing strive to build strong relationships with the surrounding community, fostering an environment of partnership and support. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal) (This video has been modified using blur effect for security purposes.)
02.28.2025
03.03.2025
B-Roll
954072
250228-F-XO977-2001
DOD_110839617
00:01:00
AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|0
|0
