    Iron Fist 25 | U.S.-Japan Forces commanding generals conduct press conference

    KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, commanding general of the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, conduct a press conference during Iron Fist 25, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954065
    VIRIN: 250301-M-WE079-1002
    Filename: DOD_110839326
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Press Conference
    U.S.-Japan
    INDOPACIFIC
    Iron Fist 25
    Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall
    Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima

