Iron Fist 25 | U.S.-Japan Forces commanding generals conduct press conference

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Trevor Hall, commanding general of the 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. Gen. Hajime Kitajima, commander of the Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, conduct a press conference during Iron Fist 25, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954065
|VIRIN:
|250301-M-WE079-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110839326
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|KIN BLUE BEACH TRAINING AREA, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
