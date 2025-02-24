Iron Fist 25 | 31st MEU and JGSDF 1st ARDR conduct Bilateral Amphibious Landing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment, conduct a bilateral amphibious landing display during Iron Fist 25, at Kin Blue Beach Training Area, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 1, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)