U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment and 108th Aviation, Transport Aviation Group, conduct a bilateral insert exercise during Iron Fist 25, at JGSDF Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 21:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954062
|VIRIN:
|250219-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110839323
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|JGSDF CAMP AINOURA, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, Iron Fist 25 | VMM-262 (Rein.) and JGSDF conduct Bilateral Insert, by Sgt Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.