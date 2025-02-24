Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iron Fist 25 | VMM-262 (Rein.) and JGSDF conduct Bilateral Insert

    JGSDF CAMP AINOURA, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.19.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members with 1st Amphibious Rapid Deployment Regiment and 108th Aviation, Transport Aviation Group, conduct a bilateral insert exercise during Iron Fist 25, at JGSDF Camp Ainoura, Sasebo, Nagasaki, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025. Iron Fist is an annual bilateral exercise designed to increase interoperability and strengthen the relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 21:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954062
    VIRIN: 250219-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110839323
    Length: 00:06:14
    Location: JGSDF CAMP AINOURA, NAGASAKI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iron Fist 25 | VMM-262 (Rein.) and JGSDF conduct Bilateral Insert, by Sgt Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    INDOPACIFIC
    VMM-262 (Rein.)
    Camp Ainoura
    Iron Fist 25
    Vice-Camp Takayubaru

