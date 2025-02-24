Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HFTC 2025

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A B-Roll package of Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2, 2025. Heritage Flights displayed the evolution of America’s air combat capabilities.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954054
    VIRIN: 250302-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_110839163
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    ACC
    Heritage Flight
    HFTC 2025

