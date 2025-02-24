A B-Roll package of Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2, 2025. Heritage Flights displayed the evolution of America’s air combat capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954054
|VIRIN:
|250302-F-AD704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110839163
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
