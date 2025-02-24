Soldiers of Easy Company, 2-506, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a live fire squad training exercise leading up to Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on February 22, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 20:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|954052
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-KQ181-9712
|Filename:
|DOD_110839110
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OLE 25.1 2-506 Live Fire, by SFC Joshua Joyner and 1LT Dalton Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
