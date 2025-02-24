Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OLE 25.1 2-506 Live Fire

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Joyner and 1st Lt. Dalton Worley

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers of Easy Company, 2-506, 3rd Brigade Combat Team "Rakkasans", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct a live fire squad training exercise leading up to Operation Lethal Eagle 25.1 at Fort Campbell, KY on February 22, 2025. Operation Lethal Eagle, a 21-day rigorous training exercise, is designed to train individual and collective lethality, prototype Army initiatives, and build mastery of large-scale, long-range air assault capabilities throughout the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 20:42
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Live-fire range
    Rakkasan
    XVIII ABC
    101st (AASLT)
    Easy Co.
    OLE251

