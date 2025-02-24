Kalani Kaniho, the vice president of the Kawaihae Canoe Club, talks about what the canoe club is about, teaching local children the history of Hawaiian canoeing and how thankful he is for the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers volunteering to help clear the land as the canoe club makes improvements on the big island of Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 17:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|954047
|VIRIN:
|250301-A-GS963-3612
|PIN:
|0004
|Filename:
|DOD_110839103
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Volunteer At The Kawaihae Canoe Club, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.