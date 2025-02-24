CPT. David Block, the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade public affairs officer, talks about training at the Pohakuloa Training Area and giving back to the local community while volunteering and clearing land at the Kawaihae Canoe Club on the big island of Hawaii.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 17:24
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|954046
|VIRIN:
|250301-A-GS963-6289
|PIN:
|0003
|Filename:
|DOD_110839102
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Volunteer At The Kawaihae Canoe Club, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.