25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Volunteer At The Kawaihae Canoe Club

Spc. Miguel Rivera, a supply specialist with 2nd Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, talks about volunteering and giving back to the local community and clearing the land at the Kawaihae Canoe Club on the big island of Hawaii.
|03.01.2025
|03.02.2025 17:22
|Interviews
|954045
|250301-A-GS963-6008
|0002
|DOD_110839091
|00:00:26
|KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, US
|1
|1
