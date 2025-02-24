Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Volunteer At Kawaihae Canoe Club

    KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Charles Clark 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    CPT. Nathan Perry, the 209th Aviation Support Battalion chaplain, talks about volunteering and helping the local community and clearing the land on the Kawaihae Canoe Club on the big island of Hawaii.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 17:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 954044
    VIRIN: 250301-A-GS963-4460
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110839090
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: KAWAIHAE, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Soldiers Volunteer At Kawaihae Canoe Club, by SPC Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    209th Aviation Support Battalion
    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    2nd Squadron
    6th Cavalry Regiment
    Kawaihae Canoe Club

