    SECDEF Hegseth OPM Response Video

    PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver  

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks regarding to the DoD Civilian Workforce. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 14:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 954031
    VIRIN: 250228-F-VS137-7902
    Filename: DOD_110838658
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECDEF Hegseth OPM Response Video, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

