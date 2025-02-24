Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks regarding to the DoD Civilian Workforce. (DoD video by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 14:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|954031
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-VS137-7902
|Filename:
|DOD_110838658
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|PENTAGON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, SECDEF Hegseth OPM Response Video, by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.