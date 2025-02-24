Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Flyover Honor Two Fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Lt.Cmdr. Frank Bonner 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    Four F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Wing (VFA) 34, execute a flyover in honor of two fallen Virginia Beach Police officers, March 1. VFA-34, located on Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, supported this flyover as a gesture of respect and solidarity with the community they represent. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Cmdr. Frankie Bonner/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954029
    VIRIN: 250301-N-GE148-1001
    Filename: DOD_110838651
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Flyover Honor Two Fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers, by LCDR Frank Bonner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VFA-34
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34
    Virginia Beach Police

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download