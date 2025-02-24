Navy Flyover Honor Two Fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954029" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Wing (VFA) 34, execute a flyover in honor of two fallen Virginia Beach Police officers, March 1. VFA-34, located on Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, supported this flyover as a gesture of respect and solidarity with the community they represent. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Cmdr. Frankie Bonner/Released)