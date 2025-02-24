Navy Flyover Honor Two Fallen Virginia Beach Police Officers

Four F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to the “Blue Blasters” of Strike Fighter Wing (VFA) 34, execute a flyover in honor of two fallen Virginia Beach Police officers, March 1. VFA-34, located on Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach, supported this flyover as a gesture of respect and solidarity with the community they represent. (U.S. Navy video by Lt. Cmdr. Frankie Bonner/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 11:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954029
|VIRIN:
|250301-N-GE148-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110838651
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
