HFTC 2025 B-roll package

A b-roll package of the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. The 2025 HFTC included the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team alongside Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilots in historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2025 11:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954028
|VIRIN:
|250301-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110838589
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
