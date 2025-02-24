Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HFTC 2025 B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A b-roll package of the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. The 2025 HFTC included the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team alongside Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation pilots in historic aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2025
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 11:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954028
    VIRIN: 250301-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110838589
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HFTC 2025 B-roll package, by SrA William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airpower
    Readiness
    Training
    HFTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download