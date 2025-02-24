Montana National Guard Pioneers New Training for Units.

Soldiers of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion spent four days at the Limestone Hills Training Facility this February putting a new cold weather training program through its paces simulating arctic warfare environments. The environment often brings unique challenges to any military operation, and it is paramount for existing and new equipment to meet rugged standards to ensure Soldier and unit readiness to be ready to deploy anywhere and anytime in the world.
Photos and video courtesy of SSG Billy Topaz and SGT Preston Stevens, 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.
|02.28.2024
|03.02.2025 10:36
|Package
|954027
|240228-A-IW614-4773
|DOD_110838486
|00:01:12
|TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US
|1
|1
