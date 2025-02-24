Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Montana National Guard Pioneers New Training for Units.

    TOWNSEND, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Billy Topaz 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion spent four days at the Limestone Hills Training Facility this February putting a new cold weather training program through its paces simulating arctic warfare environments. The environment often brings unique challenges to any military operation, and it is paramount for existing and new equipment to meet rugged standards to ensure Soldier and unit readiness to be ready to deploy anywhere and anytime in the world.

    Photos and video courtesy of SSG Billy Topaz and SGT Preston Stevens, 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.

    Date Taken: 02.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2025 10:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954027
    VIRIN: 240228-A-IW614-4773
    Filename: DOD_110838486
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TOWNSEND, MONTANA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    103rd PAD
    Cold Weather Training
    1-189th
    New Training
    MTARNG

