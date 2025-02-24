B-Roll footage of the 2025 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. HFTC is an annual readiness event that prepares demonstration teams for the upcoming airshow season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2025 18:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954023
|VIRIN:
|250301-F-DX569-2030
|Filename:
|DOD_110838231
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Power: Heritage Flight Training Course 2025, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
