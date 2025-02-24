Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Power: Heritage Flight Training Course 2025

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll footage of the 2025 Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. HFTC is an annual readiness event that prepares demonstration teams for the upcoming airshow season. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 18:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954023
    VIRIN: 250301-F-DX569-2030
    Filename: DOD_110838231
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    ACC
    HFTC

