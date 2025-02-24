166th FSS competes for SMSgt Kenneth Disney Award

NEW CASTLE, Del. – The 166th Force Support Squadron (FSS) is among the top three units in the nation competing for the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award. The competition is taking place February 28th through March 2nd, 2025, at the Delaware Air National Guard Base.
The Disney Award recognizes excellence in food service and overall dining facility operations across the Air National Guard. As part of the evaluation process, members of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) conducted an inspection of the 166th FSS, assessing their performance in meal preparation, facility management, and overall service quality.
The 166th FSS’s selection as a finalist highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service and sustaining mission readiness through high-quality food service operations.
