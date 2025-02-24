Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    166th FSS competes for SMSgt Kenneth Disney Award

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    166th Airlift Wing

    NEW CASTLE, Del. – The 166th Force Support Squadron (FSS) is among the top three units in the nation competing for the Air National Guard’s Senior Master Sgt. Kenneth Disney Award. The competition is taking place February 28th through March 2nd, 2025, at the Delaware Air National Guard Base.

    The Disney Award recognizes excellence in food service and overall dining facility operations across the Air National Guard. As part of the evaluation process, members of the National Guard Bureau (NGB) conducted an inspection of the 166th FSS, assessing their performance in meal preparation, facility management, and overall service quality.

    The 166th FSS’s selection as a finalist highlights their commitment to providing exceptional service and sustaining mission readiness through high-quality food service operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 954021
    VIRIN: 250301-F-AE743-3466
    Filename: DOD_110838183
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 166th FSS competes for SMSgt Kenneth Disney Award, by SSgt Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Disney Award
    166th Force Support Squadron
    166th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download