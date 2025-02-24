Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    302d Airlift Wing Change of Command ceremony

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of the 302d Airlift WIng Change of Command ceremony, March 1, 2025 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954020
    VIRIN: 250301-F-UQ947-1001
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_110838161
    Length: 00:39:46
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US

    This work, 302d Airlift Wing Change of Command ceremony, by SrA Jyotsna Khattri-Chettri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

