Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Whiskey Multipurpose Company Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kaden Pitt 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    B-roll of soldiers from the Whiskey Multipurpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, "White Curahee" , 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, conducting training with the .50 caliber machine gun, mortars and snipers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 17:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954018
    VIRIN: 250222-A-AW719-5911
    Filename: DOD_110838086
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiskey Multipurpose Company Training, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mortars
    snipers
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    OLE251

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download