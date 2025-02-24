B-roll of soldiers from the Whiskey Multipurpose Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, "White Curahee" , 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division - Air Assault, conducting training with the .50 caliber machine gun, mortars and snipers.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2025 17:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954018
|VIRIN:
|250222-A-AW719-5911
|Filename:
|DOD_110838086
|Length:
|00:04:11
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Whiskey Multipurpose Company Training, by SSG Kaden Pitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.