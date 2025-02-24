Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Heritage Flight Training Course Day 3

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircraft and Heritage aircraft perform aerial maneuvers during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 1, 2025. The Air Force Heritage Flight team consists of civilian pilots qualified to fly vintage warbirds in formation with modern Air Force single-ship demonstration teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 16:49
    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Heritage Flight

