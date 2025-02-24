Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fighting in the Arctic: New M270A2 MLRS conducts drills in Norway during Joint Viking 25

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.01.2025

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kieran Place, 2nd Platoon leader assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses operating the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2025. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 14:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 954015
    VIRIN: 250301-A-GR811-2673
    Filename: DOD_110838044
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

