Fighting in the Arctic: New M270A2 MLRS conducts drills in Norway during Joint Viking 25

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kieran Place, 2nd Platoon leader assigned to Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, discusses operating the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 27, 2025. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
03.01.2025
03.01.2025
Video Productions
Location:
SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
