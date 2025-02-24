Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida Army National Guard Water Survival at Best Warrior 2025

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) soldiers from across the FLARNG are conducting a water survival test for the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding in Starke, Fl, February 26th, 2025. The first event consisted of treading water for two minutes, the second was swimming approximately 20 feet underwater and resurfacing, and third was to swim for 20 meters, all while in frigid water. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Wilson)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954014
    VIRIN: 250227-A-RK151-1790
    Filename: DOD_110838034
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG Best Warrior 2025

