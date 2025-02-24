Florida Army National Guard Water Survival at Best Warrior 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) soldiers from across the FLARNG are conducting a water survival test for the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding in Starke, Fl, February 26th, 2025. The first event consisted of treading water for two minutes, the second was swimming approximately 20 feet underwater and resurfacing, and third was to swim for 20 meters, all while in frigid water. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Wilson)