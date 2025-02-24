Florida Army National Guard Water Survival at Best Warrior 2025

Florida Army National Guard (FLARNG) soldiers from across the FLARNG are conducting a water survival test for the Best Warrior Competition at Camp Blanding in Starke, Fl, February 26th, 2025. The first event consisted of treading water for two minutes, the second was swimming approximately 20 feet underwater and resurfacing, and third was to swim for 20 meters, all while in frigid water. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Christian Wilson)
