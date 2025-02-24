41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct platoon-level training with M270A2 MLRS during Joint Viking 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/954012" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade operate the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System while conducting platoon-level fires training during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 1, 2025. This training provided Soldiers with the skills to effectively conduct long-range precision fires in arctic conditions. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond quickly to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involves U.S. soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, with a strong emphasis on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00 Opening slate

00:00:05:00 - 00:00:14:15 Soldiers raise the rocket pod.

00:00:14:16 - 00:00:22:23 Soldiers lower the rocket pod.

00:00:22:24 - 00:00:27:08 Soldiers drive the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System in the snow.

00:00:27:09 - 00:00:37:05 A Soldier operates the M270A2 in the snow.

00:00:37:06 - 00:00:46:03 A Soldier drives and halts the M270A2.

00:00:46:04 - 00:01:18:22 Soldiers back up the M270A2 and take off.

END