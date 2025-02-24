Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct platoon-level training with M270A2 MLRS during Joint Viking 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    03.01.2025

    Video by Spc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade operate the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System while conducting platoon-level fires training during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, March 1, 2025. This training provided Soldiers with the skills to effectively conduct long-range precision fires in arctic conditions. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond quickly to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involves U.S. soldiers and Marines, as well as personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, with a strong emphasis on cold-weather skills and promoting cooperation among allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)

    Shot list:
    00:00:00:00 - 00:00:05:00 Opening slate
    00:00:05:00 - 00:00:14:15 Soldiers raise the rocket pod.
    00:00:14:16 - 00:00:22:23 Soldiers lower the rocket pod.
    00:00:22:24 - 00:00:27:08 Soldiers drive the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System in the snow.
    00:00:27:09 - 00:00:37:05 A Soldier operates the M270A2 in the snow.
    00:00:37:06 - 00:00:46:03 A Soldier drives and halts the M270A2.
    00:00:46:04 - 00:01:18:22 Soldiers back up the M270A2 and take off.
    END

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 14:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 954012
    VIRIN: 250301-A-GV482-1014
    Filename: DOD_110838024
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct platoon-level training with M270A2 MLRS during Joint Viking 25, by SPC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download