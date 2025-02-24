U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade operate the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System during platoon level training during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 29, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with the skills to operate and maneuver efficiently in an arctic environment. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2025 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|954011
|VIRIN:
|250301-A-NR898-3030
|Filename:
|DOD_110837930
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
|Hometown:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade operates the M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System in the arctic during Joint Viking 25 in Norway, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.