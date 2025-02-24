U.S. Armed Forces, alongside Thai and other multinational forces, conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training during Exercise Cobra Gold at the Disaster Relief Training Center, Cha Choeng Sao, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2025. Exercise Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, highlights the strong alliance between Thailand and the United States while fostering cooperation with allied and partner nations. The exercise included joint drills in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and water rescue, fire rescue and response, rescue and recovery efforts, and mass medical care. The exercise strengthens regional readiness and collective response capabilities for crisis and disaster relief response.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2025 09:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953991
|VIRIN:
|250227-A-AH359-7961
|Filename:
|DOD_110837662
|Length:
|00:05:18
|Location:
|TH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Training, by CPL Joseph Honce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.