    Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Training

    THAILAND

    02.26.2025

    Video by Cpl. Joseph Honce 

    318th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Armed Forces, alongside Thai and other multinational forces, conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster relief training during Exercise Cobra Gold at the Disaster Relief Training Center, Cha Choeng Sao, Thailand, Feb. 26, 2025. Exercise Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, highlights the strong alliance between Thailand and the United States while fostering cooperation with allied and partner nations. The exercise included joint drills in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and water rescue, fire rescue and response, rescue and recovery efforts, and mass medical care. The exercise strengthens regional readiness and collective response capabilities for crisis and disaster relief response.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.01.2025 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953991
    VIRIN: 250227-A-AH359-7961
    Filename: DOD_110837662
    Length: 00:05:18
    Location: TH

    HADR
    COBRA GOLD
    INDOPACIFIC

